Wednesday TV Ratings: The Golden Bachelorette, Survivor, Chicago Med, 2024 World Series, Inside the NFL

Published:

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Sullivan’s Crossing, Abbott Elementary, The Golden Bachelorette, What Would You Do?, The Summit, and SurvivorSports: 2024 World Series: Game 5 and Inside the NFL.  Reruns: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



