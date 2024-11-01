Going Dutch: FOX Previews New Military Comedy Series Starring Denis Leary

Going Dutch is coming to FOX soon, and the network is giving viewers their first look at the new comedy series with the release of a preview.

Denis Leary, Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosely, Hal Cumpston. Joe Morton, Catherine Tate, and Dempsey Bryk star in the military comedy, which follows what happens after U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary) is sent to command an army base in the Netherlands.

FOX revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Going Dutch centers on arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army “Colonel Patrick Quinn” (Leary), who after an epically unfiltered rant, is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world. After serving with distinction in every warzone over the last three decades, he now finds himself in charge of a base with no guns, no weapons and no tactical purpose. Instead, it has a Michelin Star-level commissary, top notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Army. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Taylor Misiak, Dave).”

The comedy will arrive in January 2025. An exact premiere date will be announced later. The preview for the series is below.

