The Ms. Pat Show: Season Five Renewal Set for BET+ Comedy Series

The Ms. Pat Show is not going anywhere anytime soon. BET+ has renewed the Pat Williams comedy series for a fifth season. Season four aired on the streaming service in May.

Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, and Theodore John Barnes also star in the series, which follows the Carson family as they adjust to life in a conservative Indiana town after moving there from Atlanta. Williams’ life inspires the series.

BET+ shared the following on social media to announce the renewal of the series:

In DJ Khaled’s voice—‘And Another One!’ BET+ has renewed the Emmy-nominated #TheMsPatShow for a fifth season, keeping the laughs and realness coming! pic.twitter.com/SABInAdKti — BET+ (@betplus) October 31, 2024

BET Media Group also locked in an extended deal with the one and only @ComedienneMsPat, so you know we’re about to get more unapologetically Black, bold, and hilarious content coming to our screens. #TheMsPatShow pic.twitter.com/JxhVvwtIcf — BET+ (@betplus) October 31, 2024

Since 2021, @themspatshow been serving up that raw comedy, and we’re here for it all! Prepare yourself for an epic new season ahead by catching up on all 4 season streaming on #BETPlus. #TheMsPatShow pic.twitter.com/OnzTQRM957 — BET+ (@betplus) October 31, 2024

The premiere date for season five of The Ms. Pat Show will be announced later.

