The Ms. Pat Show: Season Five Renewal Set for BET+ Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Ms. Pat Show TV show on BET: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: BET+)

The Ms. Pat Show is not going anywhere anytime soon. BET+ has renewed the Pat Williams comedy series for a fifth season. Season four aired on the streaming service in May.

Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, and Theodore John Barnes also star in the series, which follows the Carson family as they adjust to life in a conservative Indiana town after moving there from Atlanta. Williams' life inspires the series.

BET+ shared the following on social media to announce the renewal of the series:

The premiere date for season five of The Ms. Pat Show will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this BET+ comedy? Will you watch season five?


