Black Doves: Netflix Releases Trailer for Spy Thriller Starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw

Black Doves will arrive on Netflix next month, and the streaming service will give viewers another look at the spy thriller with a trailer. Photos from the series were released last month with the announcement that the series was renewed for a second season.

Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Adeel Akhtar, Tracey Ullman, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford, Andrew Koji, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Adam Silver. Ken Nwosu, Gabrielle Creevy, and Omari Douglas star in the series, which follows a wife sharing the secrets of her politician husband with the spy agency she works for.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, BLACK DOVES is a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. It follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother – and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.”

The new trailer and poster for Black Doves is below.

