FBI: Season Seven; Another Series Regular Leaving CBS TV Show

Lisette Olivera (above, left) has yet to make her first appearance as a series regular on the CBS series FBI, but her exit is now being announced.

Olivera is joining the cast as Syd Ortiz, Agent Stuart Scola’s new partner. Her first appearance is set for the November 12th episode, and she will still be seen on the CBS drama for a few episodes.

According to Deadline, her exit is not due to her talent but “stems from how the character fits into the show.” At only 25, the actress plays too young to be considered an FBI agent.

Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and John Boyd star in the series, which follows those who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FBI currently airs on Tuesday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS series? Will you continue to watch season seven?