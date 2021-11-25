Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Survivor, Batwoman, Alter Ego, Chicago Med, The Wonder Years

Survivor TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Survivor, Tough As Nails, and CSI: Vegas Specials: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving and The Queen Family SingalongReruns: The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics, The Masked Singer, Alter Ego, and Chicago Med.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




