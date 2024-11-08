The Real Housewives of Dubai: No Season Three for Bravo Reality Series, At Least for Now

The Real Housewives of Dubai will not be returning for a third season. According to Deadline, Bravo has put a pause on the reality series, but it has not been revealed of the spin-off series has been canceled permanently.

Season two of the reality series wrapped in September, and the cast was told the series would not return for a third season earlier this week. Rumors of the show’s cancellation had started to surface after the show’s second season wrapped.

Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Carolina Brooks, Lesa Milan, Taleen Marie, and Caroline Stanbury were featured in the Bravo reality show, which followed the group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate the highly exclusive social scene. Ayan will be seen in season three of The Traitors in January.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Bravo series? Were you hoping it would return for a third season?