Outer Banks: Netflix Series Is Ending But Show Creators Are Planning Spin-Offs

Outer Banks premiered the second half of its fourth season on Netflix yesterday with fans ready for its fifth and final season next year, but the creators are already looking beyond that.

According to Deadline, the creators are planning spin-offs of the popular series. Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said, “We are excited for Season 5, and we’re excited for other stories in this universe down the line.”

The streaming service has not confirmed plans for spin-off, but Netflix has been firmly behind this series and has recently expanded the series with a recently released video game.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, and Drew Starkey star in the series which follows the residents of a small North Carolina town where the residents are divided into the wealthy seasonal residents and the poor locals that live there year-round.

The premiere date for season five of Outer Banks will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Outer Banks? Are you hoping to see spinoffs of the popular series? Which characters would you like to see more of in their own show?