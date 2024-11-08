Poppa’s House, NCIS: Origins: CBS’ New Scripted Series Get Full Season Orders

CBS is giving two more of its new shows the go ahead for full seasons. The network has ordered more episodes of Poppa’s House and NCIS: Origins. This means all four new scripted series added to CBS’ lineup have been given full season orders.

Matlock has already been renewed for a second season. It was renewed after airing just two episodes. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage was given a full season order on Halloween.

Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez star in NCIS: Origins, which follows a young Jethro Leroy Gibbs as he starts his career with NCIS. Mark Harmon narrates the series.

As for Poppa’s House, the comedy series stars Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., Essence Atkins, and Tetona Jackson. The series follows the father and son as they deal with challenges at work and at home.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said the following about the decision to order more episodes of both shows:

“NCIS: ORIGINS has added a brilliant new dimension to the NCIS franchise with an origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and a cinematic ’90s experience that features distinct characters, stories and crime solving. POPPA’S HOUSE excels with the dynamic father/son chemistry between Damon and Damon Jr. and their family-inspired stories that bring this comedy to life. These shows fit seamlessly into our Monday night lineup while resonating with viewers on CBS and Paramount+.”

CBS revealed the following about how the shows have been performing since their premieres:

“According to VideoAmp and internal streaming data, with seven days of multiplatform viewing, NCIS: ORIGINS’ premiere has been seen by 9.0 million viewers and POPPA’S HOUSE by 6.41 million viewers. Streaming alone on Paramount+ and CBS TVE (CBS.com/ CBS app) posted significant gains from their time period premieres last season with NCIS: ORIGINS up +54% from NCIS: HAWAI’I and POPPA’S HOUSE up +137% from BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA.”

Poppa’s House and NCIS: Origins air on Monday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these CBS shows? Are you excited to see more of them this season?