Dexter: Original Sin: Showtime Releases Trailer and Poster for Killer Prequel Series

Dexter: Original Sin arrives next month on Showtime, and the cable network has released a new poster, photos, and trailer for the prequel series.

Ten episodes are planned for the prequel series, and they will also be available on Paramount+.

Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, Molly Brown, Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, and Sarah Michelle Gellar star in the Dexter prequel sequel which shows the early days of Dexter Morgan in 1991 Miami as his father teaches him to become the killer we saw in the original series. Michael C. Hall returns as the voice in young Dexter’s head.

The new trailer, photos and poster for Dexter: Original Sin are below. The series arrives on Friday, December 13th on Paramount+ before airing on Showtime on Sunday, December 15th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dexter? Do you plan to watch the prequel series?