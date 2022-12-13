The Baby-Sitters Club: Season Three? Cancelled Netflix Series May be Revived Following Emmy Wins

The Baby-Sitters Club could return to the small screen. Netflix canceled the series after two seasons on the streaming service, but two big wins at the Children & Family Emmys are bringing the series new attention. The series won awards for outstanding writing for a live-action preschool or children’s program and outstanding children’s or family viewing series.

The series, starring Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Kyndra Sanchez, Vivian Watson, Anais Lee, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein, and Marc Evan Jackson, is based on the book series by Ann M. Martin.

Per Variety, executive producer Rachel Shukert said the following about the potential for a return of The Baby-Sitters Club:

“We’re talking about it in a very preliminary way, talking about if we can bring it somewhere else. Or if we could do maybe like a movie, like kind of a wrap-up special. The girls obviously are older now than they were when we started and they’ve really grown up. So I think we would have to set it a little bit in the future. But there’s just so much love for the show and for this property and for these characters, and I’m so grateful for that. Even in the aftermath of the show not being renewed again for Season 3, it was so comforting and just so gratifying to see how much love there was for the show. And this [Emmy] is kind of the cherry on the sundae. This is the first time we’ve really all gotten to be together as a cast and producers to celebrate the show. So you have to think that infectious energy could carry through to a movie or something like that. Stay tuned.”

What do you think? Do you want to see a revival of The Baby-Sitters Club?