The Big Bakeover: Season One Viewer Votes

It's Nancy and Erik to the rescue in the first season of The Big Bakeover TV show on The CW.

A CW docuseries, The Big Bakeover TV series seeks to help struggling bakery businesses. Baking since childhood, first alongside her grandmother, host Nancy Birtwhistle has spent her life honing her baking skills but only began baking professionally after her retirement. This new vocation led Birtwhistle to win the fifth season of The Great British Bake Off series. Now, leading her own series, Birtwhistle is on a mission, traveling across America to help save struggling bakeries. With the assistance of her master carpenter, Erik Curtis, she reimagines and revamps recipes, renovates storefronts, and puts passionate pastry makers on a path to success.





