The Big Bakeover: Season Two — Has The CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Nancy is on a mission. Has The Big Bakeover TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Big Bakeover, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A docuseries airing on The CW television network, The Big Bakeover TV series seeks to help struggling bakery businesses. Baking since childhood, first alongside her grandmother, host Nancy Birtwhistle has spent her life honing her baking skills but only began baking professionally after her retirement. This new vocation led Birtwhistle to win the fifth season of The Great British Bake Off series. Now, leading her own series, Birtwhistle is on a mission, traveling across America to help save struggling bakeries. With the assistance of her master carpenter, Erik Curtis, she reimagines and revamps recipes, renovates storefronts, and puts passionate pastry makers on a path to success.





Season One Ratings

The first season of The Big Bakeover averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 301,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Big Bakeover stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 17, 2024, The Big Bakeover has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew The Big Bakeover for season two? The network is focusing on airing low-cost programming, and this show fits the bill, but The CW tends to churn through shows like this, and most never return. I give this one a 50/50 chance of survival. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Big Bakeover cancellation or renewal news.



The Big Bakeover Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Big Bakeover‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Big Bakeover TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series instead?