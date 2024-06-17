The Big Bakeover: Season One Ratings

The CW has been focusing on airing inexpensive programming that earns its keep in the ratings. The Big Bakeover seems to fit the bill but the network has aired numerous shows over the past couple of years and many are never heard from again. Will The Big Bakeover be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A docuseries, The Big Bakeover TV series seeks to help struggling bakery businesses. Baking since childhood, first alongside her grandmother, host Nancy Birtwhistle has spent her life honing her baking skills but only began baking professionally after her retirement. This new vocation led Birtwhistle to win the fifth season of The Great British Bake Off series. Now, leading her own series, Birtwhistle is on a mission, traveling across America to help save struggling bakeries. With the assistance of her master carpenter, Erik Curtis, she reimagines and revamps recipes, renovates storefronts and puts passionate pastry makers on a path to success.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

