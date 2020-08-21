Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Thursday TV Ratings: Big Brother, Mysteries Decoded, Holey Moley, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Law & Order: SVU

Published:

Big Brother TV show on CBS; (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Thursday, August 20, 2020 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother.   Special: 2020 Democratic ConventionReruns: The Wall, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Mysteries Decoded, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Young Sheldon, and The Unicorn.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.