Tell Me Lies: Season Two; Tom Ellis (Lucifer) Joins Hulu Drama Series

A former devil is joining the cast of Tell Me Lies for its second season. Tom Ellis (Lucifer) has been cast in the drama series by his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer.

Starring Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder, the drama follows a couple and their toxic relationship. Season one followed the pair over eight years.

Deadline revealed the following about Ellis’ role in the Hulu series:

“Ellis has been cast in the series regular role of Oliver, a professor at Baird College whose tough love attitude makes him an intimidating presence that isn’t appreciated by all students. He is married to Lucy’s professor Marianne (Gabriella Pession), but as one of the main characters begins seeking his approval, his influence will have chaotic repercussions.”

Season one of Tell Me Lies was released in September 2022, with the series renewed for a second season in November 2022. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

