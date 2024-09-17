2023-24 TV Show Season Ratings (week 51)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2023-24 network TV shows — through the end of week 51 (Sunday, September 15, 2024).

ABC shows (so far): 9-1-1, 20/20, The $100,000 Pyramid, Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelorette, Bad Romance, Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Claim to Fame, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Golden Bachelor, The Good Doctor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, The Great Halloween Fright Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, The Interrogation Tapes, Jeopardy! Masters, Judge Steve Harvey, Lucky 13, Not Dead Yet, Press Your Luck, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Station 19, What Would You Do?, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and Will Trent.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Big Brother Reindeer Games, Bob ♥ Abishola, Blue Bloods, Buddy Games, CSI: Vegas, Elsbeth, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI True, Fire Country, Ghosts, Ghosts UK, Lingo, Lotería Loca, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Sydney, The Neighborhood, Raid the Cage, The Real CSI: Miami, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, SWAT, Tracker, and Young Sheldon.

CW shows this season (so far): 61st Street, All American, All American: Homecoming, The Big Bakeover, Children Ruin Everything, The Chosen, Everyone Else Burns, Family Law, FBoy Island, Hostage Rescue, Lovers and Liars, Masters of Illusion, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Police 24/7, Run the Burbs, Sight Unseen, Son of a Critch, The Spencer Sisters, Sullivan’s Crossing, The Swarm, Totally Funny Animals, Totally Funny Kids, Walker, Wild Cards, and World’s Funniest Animals.

FOX shows this season (so far): The 1% Club, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, America’s Most Wanted, Animal Control, Beat Shazam, Bob’s Burgers, The Cleaning Lady, Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Family Guy, Farmer Wants a Wife, The Floor, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, The Great North, Grimsburg, Hell’s Kitchen, I Can See Your Voice, Kitchen Nightmares, Krapopolis, LEGO Masters, Lotería Loca, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef, The Quiz with Balls, The Simpsons, Snake Oil, So You Think You Can Dance, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, TMZ Investigates, and We Are Family.

NBC shows this season (so far): America’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, American Ninja Warrior, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, Deal or No Deal Island, Extended Family, Found, The Irrational, La Brea, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Lopez vs Lopez, Magnum PI, Night Court, Password, Quantum Leap, Transplant, The Voice, The Wall, and Weakest Link.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

