The Big Cigar: Marc Menchaca (Ozark) Joins New Apple TV+ Drama as Series Regular

The Big Cigar has added someone new to its cast. Marc Menchaca (Ozark, above) has been cast in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama. André Holland, Don Cheadle, Alessandro Nivola, and Tiffany Boone also star in the series which will revolve around the life of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton (Holland).

According to the streamer, the drama will tell the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Newton relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola), the Hollywood producer behind the Easy Rider movie to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI.

Per Deadline, Menchaca will play “Agent Sydney Clark. A former lawyer and Vietnam vet from Oklahoma, Clark lives undercover as a dirty hippie while pursuing Newton, who is wanted on charges of killing a teenage prostitute” in the Apple TV+ series.

Janine Sherman Barrois will serve as showrunner for The Big Cigar which is expected to have six episodes. A 2023 premiere date for the series will be announced at a later time.

