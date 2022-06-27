Lady In the Lake: Moses Ingram Joins Apple TV+ Drama Series Based on Laura Lippman Novel

Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi, above) joined the cast of Lady In the Lake. The new Apple TV+ series is based on the novel by Laura Lippman, and the cast already features Natalie Portman, Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman. Ingram will play the role of Cleo Sherwood.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced that Moses Ingram (“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth”) is set to star alongside Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman in “Lady in the Lake,” a new Apple Original limited series created and directed by Alma Har’el, who also serves as executive producer alongside Portman. Ingram will play the role of ‘Cleo Sherwood,’ and joins an expanding ensemble cast which also includes Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman. Currently in production, “Lady in the Lake” is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The limited series takes place in 60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda. Endeavor Content serves as the studio, and the series is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America. Har’el executive produces alongside producing partner Christopher Leggett through her new production company, Zusa; and, Portman executive produces alongside producing partner Sophie Mas. Crazyrose principals Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée, along with Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf, also serve as executive producers, and Amy J. Kaufman and Layne Eskridge for POV Entertainment also executive produce. The series is written by Har’el, alongside Sheila Wilson, Zach Shields, Vanessa Baden-Kelley, Briana Belser, Nambi Kelly, Byron Bowers, and Boaz Yakin. Yakin also serves as executive producer. Author Laura Lippman also executive produces on the project. “Lady in the Lake” marks Natalie Portman’s first foray into television, as well as Alma Har’el’s first television project. Har’el’s film “Honey Boy” won her the Sundance 2019 “Special Jury Directing Award for Craft & Vision,” received four Independent Spirit Awards nominations including “Best Director,” and made her the first woman to win the DGA Award for First-Time Feature Film. She is also the first woman in DGA Awards history to be nominated for both commercial directing (2018) and narrative directing (2020).”

A premiere date for Lady in the Lake will be announced later.

