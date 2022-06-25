The Buccaneers: Apple TV+ Orders Drama Series Based on Final Novel by Edith Wharton

The Buccaneers is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the drama based on the last novel released by Edith Wharton. Starring Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, and Mia Threapleton, the series is currently being filmed in Scotland. Set in the 1870s, the series follows a group of American women living in London.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced an eight-episode series order for a new untitled one-hour drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel “The Buccaneers,” starring Kristine Froseth (“The Assistant,” “Sharp Stick”), Alisha Boe (“When You Finish Saving The World,” “13 Reasons Why”), Josie Totah (“Saved by the Bell”), Aubri Ibrag (“Dive Club”), Imogen Waterhouse (“The Outpost,” “Nocturnal Animals”) and Mia Threapleton (“Shadows,” “I Am Ruth”) as the buccaneers. Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways (“Tracey Ullman’s Show,” “Where This Service Will Terminate”) and directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White (“Bleak House,” “Jane Eyre,” “Generation Kill”), the series is currently in production in Scotland. Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning… The buccaneers are Nan St. George (Froseth), Conchita Closson (Boe), Mabel Elmsworth (Totah), Lizzy Elmsworth (Ibrag), Jinny St. George (Waterhouse) and Honoria Marable (Threapleton). BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis (“Doctor Who,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Help”), Emmy Award winner George Faber (“National Treasure,” “Generation Kill,” “Collateral”), Jakeways and White serve as executive producers. White will also be lead director. The untitled series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.”

A premiere date for The Buccaneers will be announced later.

