Shrinking: Season Four; Apple TV Renews Comedy Series Ahead of Season Three Return

Shrinking returns tomorrow with its third season, but viewers do not have to worry about the future of the series. Apple TV has renewed the comedy for a fourth season ahead of its season three premiere.

Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley, and Christa Miller star in the Apple TV series, with Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, Cobie Smulders, Jeff Daniels, and Michael J. Fox making guest appearances in the upcoming season. The series follows a therapist who uses a unique approach to treat his patients.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Apple TV announced an early season four renewal for the beloved hit comedy “Shrinking,” starring Emmy Award nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford. Bringing more heart and humor, the series will also see the return of cast members Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. The news comes just ahead of the premiere of “Shrinking” season three, which returns to Apple TV with the first episode on Wednesday, January 28, with new episodes debuting every Wednesday through April 8, 2026. “Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to the ensemble cast, “Shrinking” season three welcomes back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and multi-award winner and activist Michael J. Fox, as well as Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola and Isabella Gomez. “Shrinking” is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television (where Bill Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals), along with Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley executive produce. “Shrinking” has been celebrated as “one of TV’s best-written comedies,” earning multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Critics Choice Award win for Urie for his performance in the show’s sophomore season. The series marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside multi-Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” and comedy series “Bad Monkey.” The series also marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV and Goldstein following the Apple Original Film “All of You,” which is now streaming globally on Apple TV. In addition to having previously collaborated with Apple TV in the starring role of Apple Original Films’ “The Sky Is Everywhere,” Segel also serves as star, co-writer and producer of the upcoming Apple Original Film “Sponsor.”

