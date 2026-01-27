The Testaments: Hulu Releases Premiere Date for Handmaid’s Tale Sequel Series

The Testaments is coming soon to Hulu. The sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale will arrive on the streaming service in April.

Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Kira Guloien, Rowan Blanchard, and Mattea Confort star in the Bruce Miller series inspired by the Margaret Atwood series.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“An evolution of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Testaments” is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future. The series was created for television by showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Steve Stark, Shana Stein, Maya Goldsmith, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Mike Barker, who will also direct the first three episodes. “The Testaments” is produced by MGM Television.”

The series arrives on April 8th.

