Queer Eye: Season Nine Premiere Date and Poster Released by Netflix with a New Host

Queer Eye has its return date set. Season nine of the reality series will arrive in December, with Netflix announcing the premiere date for the eight-episode season with the release of a new poster.

Season nine will see the arrival of a new host with Jeremiah Brent replacing Bobby Berk, who exited the reality series after eight seasons.

Netflix revealed the following about Brent via Tudum:

“If you have an eye for interior design, you’ve surely come across Jeremiah Brent’s work over the past decade. Based in New York City, Brent is the founder of his own full- service interior design firm, Jeremiah Brent Design, which launched in 2012 with locations in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as the lifestyle brand Atrio. With a finely honed intuition and sophisticated sensibility, Brent has worked his magic on countless properties across the world. But no matter the home, Brent begins each project by developing an in-depth familiarity with his clients’ emotional lives and personal journeys before personally installing each and every space — making him a natural fit for the Queer Eye family. “

Season nine will take Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France to Las Vegas after the series spent two seasons in New Orleans.

The following was revealed about the upcoming season:

“Nine time’s the charm! This season, Queer Eye brings its transformative magic to the iconic city of Las Vegas, where the Fab Five, now joined by interior designer Jeremiah Brent, meet a fresh group of individuals ready for a life-changing experience. From a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change, watch as the Fab Five light up Sin City and transform the lives of their heroes in spectacular Vegas style.”

Queer Eye returns on December 11th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this reality series?