St. Denis Medical: Season Three; 2026-27 Renewal Announced for NBC’s Medical Comedy Series

Medicine can be funny. NBC has renewed St. Denis Medical for a third season and 2026-27. The sitcom’s second season of 18 episodes is airing on Monday nights.

A mockumentary-style workplace comedy series, the St. Denis Medical TV show was co-created by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer. It stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi. The story takes place at St. Denis Medical Centre. In this underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital, an eclectic team of dedicated doctors, nurses, and medical staff are doing their best not to lose their patience in a facility overrun with patients. They care for everyone who comes in the door, including each other. Characters include Joyce (McLendon-Covey), the ambitious executive director and a former surgeon of oncology; Alex (Tolman), a workaholic and empathetic supervising nurse; Bruce (Lawson), a cocky trauma surgeon; Serena (Kim), a travel nurse with a wild side; Matt (Leeper), a newly-hired registered nurse from a religious community in Montana; curmudgeonly emergency physician Ron (Grier); and Val (Kauahi), a no-nonsense nurse administrator and longtime employee of St. Denis.

The second season of St. Denis Medical averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.43 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and some Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season one, that’s up by 2% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership.

Happy’s Place has also been renewed for a third season.

“Both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC & Peacock. “A huge thank you to the producers, casts and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”

