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canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: Happy’s Place, Sheriff Country, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, NFL Draft, UFL Football

by Regina Avalos,

Happy's Place TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Friday, April 24, 2026, ratingsNew episodes: Sheriff Country, Fire Country, Boston Blue, Happy’s Place, and Dateline NBC. Sports: UFL Football: Defenders at Stallions and NFL Draft Rounds 2-3.  Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and The American Bible Challenge.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

OTHER RATINGS
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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

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