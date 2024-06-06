The Last of Us: Season Two; HBO Showrunners Reveal Episode Count and Possible Future Seasons

The Last of Us fans have been waiting patiently for the series’ return, and there is now an update for the series, which will return in 2025.

The series, which stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, is based on the video game franchise by Naughty Dog and is set 20 years after a viral outbreak turned most of the human race into zombies.

Per Deadline, co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have revealed that season two will consist of seven episodes. While that might seem short, the pair revealed that the series could continue through a fourth season with the content they have left to cover. That could go even further if a new video game is added to the franchise.

Mazin and Druckmann said the following about the episode count for season two of the HBO series:

“The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons. When you do that, you look for natural breakpoints, and as we laid it out, this season, the national breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes.”

HBO has only renewed The Last of Us through season two, but the duo are hopeful they will be allowed to continue telling the story as they envision it. They said the following:

“We don’t think that we’re going to be able to tell the story even within two seasons [2 and 3] because we’re taking our time and go down interesting pathways which we did a little bit in Season 1 too. We feel like it’s almost assuredly going to be the case that — as long as people keep watching and we can keep making more television — Season 3 will be significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require Season 4.”

The premiere date for season two of The Last of Us will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Last of Us? Will you watch season two when it arrives on HBO next year?