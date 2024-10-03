Joan: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Joan series originates in the UK and appears to be a one season series. If the ratings are good enough, could the story be continued somehow for a second season on The CW ? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series set in the 1980s, the Joan TV show was created and written by Anna Symon, based on a novel by Joan Hannington. It stars Sophie Turner, Frank Dillane, Mia Millichamp-Long, Kirsty J. Curtis, Gershwyn Eustache Jr., Tomi May, Laura Aikman, and Alex Blake. As the story begins, Joan (Turner) is a fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties who is deeply scarred and vulnerable. She is a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly (Millichamp-Long), but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary (Nick Blood). When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter. Joan becomes a masterful jewel thief. She embarks on a thrilling, high-stakes journey that challenges her every limit, driven by her desire to care for her daughter and create a secure home for them both. Through her sharp intelligence, charm and talent for impersonation and performance, Joan’s life takes many twists and turns and ups and downs, filled with heartache and joy. Other characters include Boisie (Dillane), a London antiques dealer; Nancy (Curtis), Joan’s older sister and salon worker; and Albie (Eustache Jr.), an old acquaintance of Boisie who’s made a new life in Spain with his wife Val (Aikman).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Joan yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Joan appears to be a limited series, so a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Joan TV series on The CW? Do you think it should have been renewed for a second season?