Tom Swift: Season Two? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Tom Swift TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?



Airing on The CW television network, the Tom Swift TV show stars Tian Richards, Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones Albert Mwangi, and LeVar Burton. As a wealthy and brilliant inventor, Tom Swift (Richards) is a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom is thrust into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. Fortunately, he’s able to rely on his closest companions: best friend and business visionary Zenzi (Murray); bodyguard Isaac (Vilsón), who has feelings for Tom; and Tom’s insightful AI, Barclay (voiced by Burton). At home, Tom’s relationship with his mother Lorraine (Jones) becomes conflicted as she urges him to take his father’s place in elite Black society. Meanwhile, the mysterious and dangerous Rowan (Mwangi) intersects Tom’s path with hidden motivations and undeniable mutual chemistry.



The first season of Tom Swift averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 440,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Tom Swift stacks up against other CW TV shows.



As of June 2, 2022, Tom Swift has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Tom Swift for season two? With the network’s ownership in flux, this show’s future is going to depend on ratings more than past CW shows have. The series has some name recognition but is obviously very different than the source material that goes back to 1910. I think Tom Swift’s got a good chance of being renewed but we’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tom Swift cancellation or renewal news.



