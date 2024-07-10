All American: Homecoming: Season Four — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A sports drama series airing on The CW television network, the All American: Homecoming TV show is a spin-off of the All American series. It stars Geffri Maya, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, Martin Bobb-Semple, and Rhoyle Ivy King. Set against the backdrop of the highly competitive HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, the story revolves around a group of talented athletes and students. Simone (Maya) is a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and she must deal with the fallout from the romantic choice she made in the second season, but the romantic drama will take a back seat when she finds her tennis ambitions threatened. Her friends rally to support her, particularly Thea (Hyde), the team’s former Queen Bee, now looking to make her mark on the pro-circuit. JR (Powell) struggles to get his life back on track following his ousting from KEK and the completion of treatment for aplastic anemia. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Hardrict) deals with unforeseen consequences of his wife’s return, Lando (Bobb-Semple) forges new links with the friend group and becomes a regular at “family dinner” and Cam (Edwards), Keisha (Walker) and Nate (King) all struggle to balance their romantic relationships with their chosen career pursuits with varying degrees of success.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of All American: Homecoming averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.73 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how All American: Homecoming stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

All American: Homecoming has been cancelled, so there won’t be a fourth season. Could the show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the fate of All American: Homecoming since it’s already been announced that season three is the end. Subscribe for free alerts on All American: Homecoming news.



