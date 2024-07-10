All American: Homecoming: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to wonder about the future of All American: Homecoming. It’s already been revealed that the show’s been cancelled and won’t be back for a fourth season on The CW. Could the characters return someday if this final season’s ratings are good enough? Stay tuned.

A sports drama series, the All American: Homecoming TV show is a spin-off of the All American series. It stars Geffri Maya, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, Martin Bobb-Semple, and Rhoyle Ivy King. Set against the backdrop of the highly competitive HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, the story revolves around a group of talented athletes and students. Simone (Maya) is a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and she must deal with the fallout from the romantic choice she made in the second season, but the romantic drama will take a back seat when she finds her tennis ambitions threatened. Her friends rally to support her, particularly Thea (Hyde), the team’s former Queen Bee, now looking to make her mark on the pro-circuit. JR (Powell) struggles to get his life back on track following his ousting from KEK and the completion of treatment for aplastic anemia. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Hardrict) deals with unforeseen consequences of his wife’s return, Lando (Bobb-Semple) forges new links with the friend group and becomes a regular at “family dinner” and Cam (Edwards), Keisha (Walker) and Nate (King) all struggle to balance their romantic relationships with their chosen career pursuits with varying degrees of success.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of All American: Homecoming on The CW averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 366,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



