Chief of War: Apple TV+ Releases Premiere Date and First Look at Jason Momoa Drama Series

Chief of War has a premiere date. Apple TV+ announced the date with the release of the first photo from the historical drama featuring Jason Momoa. The series, which was ordered in April 2022, shows the battle to unify the Hawaiian Islands before they were colonized during the 1800s.

Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka, and Temuera Morrison star in the series.

Apple TV+ shared the following for the upcoming drama:

“Today, Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at “Chief of War,” an epic new drama starring, executive produced and written by Jason Momoa. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. “Chief of War” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, August 1, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19. Performed by a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Momoa, “Chief of War” follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawai‘i at the turn of the 18th century. The ensemble cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka and Te Kohe Tuhaka. This series is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage, and is produced by FIFTH SEASON and Chernin Entertainment. Momoa directs the season finale and serves as executive producer. Doug Jung serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook and Brian Andrew Mendoza. Justin Chon directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. Anders Engström, Jim Rowe, Molly Allen, Francis Lawrence and Tim Van Patten also serve as executive producers. “Chief of War” follows the worldwide success of Apple’s hit series “See,” starring Momoa. All three chapters of “See” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.”

