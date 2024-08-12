Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Disney Releases First Preview for Sequel Series

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is filming now, and Disney has released the first preview for the sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place. The behind-the-scenes clip featured David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, and Selena Gomez.

The new Disney Channel series follows Alex and Justin Russo as she comes to her brother for help with her daughter. Max Matenko, Alkaio Thiele, Mimi Gianopulos, and Taylor Cora also appear in the series.

Disney Channel revealed more about the series in a press release.

An in-production first-look at “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” was revealed today during the Disney Channel premiere of “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” The piece features behind-the-scenes moments with the series lead cast, including David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown, as well as executive producer and guest star Selena Gomez. Fans of the franchise can also spot a familiar face, David DeLuise, who is returning to guest star as the Russo family patriarch, Jerry Russo. Series Synopsis: “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities – and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World. Cast: The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo). Selena Gomez (as Alex Russo) will guest star in the first episode. Credits: Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes. “Wizards of Waverly Place” was created by Todd Greenwald. Premiere Date: From Disney Branded Television, the series is slated to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ on later this year.

The exact premiere date of this sequel series will be announced later. Check out the preview below.

