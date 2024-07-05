Are You Sure?!: Disney+ to Release Travel Series Hosted by BTS Members

Are You Sure?! is coming to Disney+ next month. The new travel series, hosted by Jimin and Jung Kook of the BTS music group, was filmed before the pair began their mandatory military service in 2023.

THR revealed that the series follows the duo as they travel through three locations in three countries: New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. The pair of K-pop stars will enjoy a summertime ocean and a snowy ski resort, allowing fans of the music group (ARMY) to get a behind-the-scenes look as the pair road trip together.

The eight-episode series will air between August 8 and September 19.

The BTS members are no strangers to releasing travel-related content. The following was revealed:

It marks the first travel reality show for just Jimin and Jung Kook; however, BTS has long been putting out travel-related content such as their popular amongst fans variety shows: Bon Voyage and In the Soop. The shows are currently available to watch on Weverse, a fan-artist platform owned by Hybe Corp.

What do you think? Are you or someone in your home a fan of BTS? Do you plan to check out this new Disney+ series next month?