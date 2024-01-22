Doctor Who: Season 14; Millie Gibson Reportedly Dropped from BBC and Disney+ Series

Millie Gibson will have a short run as the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who. The young actress will only star in one season of the Disney+ series. Season 14 will arrive on both the streaming service and BBC in May.

A new companion will appear in season 15, which is already filming in the UK. The Mirror reported that Varada Seethu (Andor) is joining the time-travel series.

One BBC insider said the following about Seethu’s addition to the series:

“Varada is a real gem, Russell was just blown away by her talent. The cast and crew have really warmed to her and he’s sure the fans will too.”

Gibson will only appear in three episodes of season 15 to wrap up her character’s story. Viewers saw Gibson’s character, Ruby Sunday, on the Doctor Who Christmas special last month.

Another insider said, “Millie Gibson has all but left now and there’s a brand new companion, which is really exciting. Russell is keeping things moving and isn’t letting the grass grow, that’s for sure.”

Russell T. Davies said the following when Gibson was added to the cast of Doctor Who:

“It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

The premiere date for season 14 of Doctor Who will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you shocked by Millie Gibson’s quick exit? Did you enjoy her in the Doctor Who Christmas special last month?