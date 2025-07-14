Junk or Jackpot?: Collectors May Hit the Jackpot in New HGTV Series from Bobby Berk and John Cena

Junk or Jackpot? has been ordered by HGTV. The series is from John Cena and will be hosted by Bobby Berk. It will follow people as they find out if the items they collect are worth money or not.

HGTV shared the following about the series:

“Designer, television host and best-selling author Bobby Berk (Queer Eye) is coming to HGTV in the newly greenlit series Junk or Jackpot? (wt). Executive produced by actor, wrestler and entrepreneur John Cena, the six-episode season follows collectors as they discover the true monetary value of their massive and unusual collections. From an overwhelming stash of superhero figurines to cramped spaces stuffed with rare puppets and dolls and miniature sets that leave no room for actual, life-size furniture – these homes are begging for professional help, and the collectors must decide whether they are willing to sell some of their items to pay for the much-needed renovation. With a combination of humor, compassion and a celebration of the passionate collector in all of us, Bobby will support the homeowners through the process of sorting through, appraising and letting go of their stockpile, discovering the ‘found money’ along the way to achieving their dream makeover. Junk or Jackpot? (wt) is slated to premiere on HGTV in late 2025. “Collecting is a personal pastime that brings joy and inspiration, but it’s easy to get carried away which can negatively impact your living conditions,” said Bobby. “I’m excited to help passionate people sift through their cherished items and give them reimagined spaces that will best honor what they hold dear.” Executive producer John Cena added, “The idea for Junk or Jackpot? was born out of a conversation I had with friends. People often wonder if their collections are trash or treasure, and this show will help them find out.” For the latest announcements on Junk or Jackpot? (wt), fans are invited to stay connected across HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and via @HGTV on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads. Junk or Jackpot? (wt) is produced by 44 Blue Productions, with John Cena serving as executive producer.”

The premiere date for Junk or Jackpot? will be announced later.

