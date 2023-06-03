Fellow Travelers: Showtime Teases Limited Series Starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey

Fellow Travelers is coming to Showtime this fall, and the cable network has now released a preview teasing the eight-episode limited historical drama set during the McCarthy era in Washington.

Based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, the series will follow the romance between two men – played by Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) and Matt Bomer (White Collar). Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams, and Noah J. Ricketts also star in the series, which will span over a four-decade period of time and show the lives of the five individuals.

Showtime revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

SHOWTIME has released the first teaser for its new limited series FELLOW TRAVELERS. The eight-episode drama is created by Oscar(R) nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, HOMELAND) and stars Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead World Beyond), Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) and Noah J. Ricketts (American Gods). Bomer and Nyswaner will executive produce with Robbie Rogers (All American, My Policeman) and Dee Johnson. Daniel Minahan (Halston, American Crime Story: Versace) will executive produce and direct the first two episodes. Co-produced by Fremantle and SHOWTIME, FELLOW TRAVELERS will premiere on Paramount+ With SHOWTIME later this fall. Created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, HOMELAND), based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, FELLOW TRAVELERS is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams), and Frankie (Ricketts) – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.”

The premiere date for Fellow Travelers will be announced later. Check out the preview for the drama below.

