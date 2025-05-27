CoComelon: Animated Series for Preschoolers Moving from Netflix to Disney+

CoCoMelon has found a new home. The animated series is leaving Netflix for Disney+, but the spin-off series, CoComelon Lane, will remain on Netflix.

THR revealed the following about the move that took the series to Disney+:

“Netflix sources told THR that the streamer chose not to renew its CoComelon license due to a decline in viewership. The show has been with the streamer since 2020. Despite airing four new seasons in 2024, the preschool series’ viewership declined by nearly 60 percent from 2023 H1 to 2024 H2, according to the streamer’s reports. However, another source close to negotiations said that Netflix actually put in a bid to renew at a higher price than its current fee, and Disney outbid Netflix.”

The series, which originated on YouTube, follows JJ and his siblings as they explore the world around them.

What do you think? Have you watched CoComelon? Will you continue to watch the series on its new home?