Watson: Season Two of CBS Series Delayed Until 2026, Here’s Why

Watson will not return to CBS until midseason, and now the person behind CBS Entertainment is explaining the decision to hold back the second season of the popular drama for so long.

Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach explained it was not due to the series, but the schedule was just too full for it. She said the following, according to Deadline:

“We’ll definitely be pushing viewers to binge it on Paramount+ in the meantime. But there truly was a lack of room on the schedule. You look at that schedule, there’s no other real logical place for it. I’m fairly confident in Tracker and Y: Marshals being very, very big lead-ins for Watson. Watson does really, really well for us on streaming as well. So we expect that viewers who might not catch it at 10 o’clock will catch on streaming because it’s had such a loyal fan base over on Paramount+. We think it’s the best of both worlds.”

Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes star in the series, which presents a present-day look at what happens to Watson after Holmes’ death.

The premiere date for Watson will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Watson? Do you plan to watch season two in 2026?