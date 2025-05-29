The Morning Show: Season Four Photos and Premiere Date Unveiled by Apple TV+

The Morning Show will add some drama to your fall. Apple TV+ has announced a September premiere date for the fourth season of the series, accompanied by the release of several first-look photos.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie star in the series, which follows the staff of a morning news show. Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holbrook are joining the cast for the new season.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the upcoming season:

“Season four of The Morning Show opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

The Morning Show returns on September 17th with 10 brand-new episodes. More photos from season four are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch season four?