Trying: Season Five Premiere Date and Photos Unveiled for Apple TV Comedy Series

Trying has its return date set. Apple TV announced the premiere date for season five with the release of several first-look photos.

Rafe Spall, Esther Smith, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, Scarlett Rayner, and Cooper Turner follows a couple who decided to adopt after their struggles to have a child of their own.

Apple TV shared the following about season five:

“Season five finds Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) dealing with the consequences of Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler’s (Cooper Turner) biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life. The ensemble cast also includes BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd (“Down Cemetery Road”), BAFTA Award nominee Siân Brooke (“Blue Lights”), Actor Award nominee Celia Imrie (“The Thursday Murder Club”), BAFTA Award nominee Phil Davis (“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”), BAFTA Award winner Gbemisola Ikumelo (“Black Ops”) and Actor Award nominee Colin Morgan (“Belfast”). Since its global debut, “Trying” has been hailed as a “feel-good,” “poignant” and “addictive” comedy that is one of Apple TV’s “sweetest treats.” The series has achieved a 96 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, as fans applaud “standout performers,” “brilliant details” and the “heartwarming, critically acclaimed” series that “provides refreshing journeys we don’t often see on television.” “Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominees Josh Cole and Sam Pinnell alongside International Emmy Award winner Chris Sussman, Smith and Spall. The series is produced by BBC Studios.”

Trying returns on July 8th. More photos from season five are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch the new season?