Patience: Season Two of Masterpiece Series Gets PBS and Streaming Premiere Dates

Patience has its season 2 premiere date set, and viewers will be able to stream the series before it arrives on PBS this June.

Ella Maisy Purvis, Laura Fraser, Nathan Welsh, Mark Benton, Ali Ariaie, and Adrian Rawlins star in the series, which follows an autistic woman who uses her skills to investigate crimes.

PBS shared the following about the series’ return:

“PBS announced the Season 2 early streaming premiere of PATIENCE, an adaptation of the popular French series “Astrid.” All eight episodes will be available to stream beginning Sunday, May 31 with PBS Passport and PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video. The series will broadcast Sundays, June 14 – Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings). PATIENCE presents an authentic neurodivergent perspective, bringing an expanded lens to the crime drama genre.

In the U.S., PATIENCE was one of the most-streamed series on PBS’s digital platforms, PBS Passport, and on demand in 2025. PATIENCE Season 2 will stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org, and the PBS app, which is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android mobile and tablets, Android/Google TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Comcast, Samsung Smart TV, VIZIO and LG Smart TVs. PATIENCE Season 2 will also be available to stream with PBS Passport and PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video.

PATIENCE follows Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis, “A Kind of Spark”), an autistic woman who works in the Criminal Records Office in the city of York. In Season 2, Patience is back tackling puzzling crimes when new detective Frankie Monroe (Jessica Hynes, “Miss Austen”) bursts onto the scene. Their differences spark tension, but they must learn to work as a team as they investigate cases of murder and mystery across the city. Meanwhile, Patience searches for her mother and navigates the ups and downs of new love.

The ensemble cast also features Nathan Welsh (“The Ledge”), Mark Benton (“Anna and the Apocalypse”), Adrian Rawlins (The Harry Potter Franchise), Tom Lewis (“Redeeming Love”), Ali Ariaie (“The Great”), Liza Sadovy (“A Real Pain”), and others.

“Audiences connected with PATIENCE in its first season, and we’re excited to bring the mystery back for another chapter,” said Maria Bruno Ruiz, VP, Program Content Strategy & Scheduling at PBS. “With new cases, new characters, and deeper emotional stakes, Season 2 builds on what viewers loved while expanding the world of the show.”

Episode 1 – “Vampire”

After a photographer is found dead with a stake through his heart, Patience pursues a rational explanation for what appears to be a vampire killing. DI Frankie Monroe ruffles feathers but comes to see Patience’s value, while Patience continues her romance with Elliot.

Episode 2 – “Music In The Minster”

When a music student is found dead, and then her professor dies suddenly, Patience races to unlock the mystery. A showdown in the spectacular setting of York Minster exposes the unlikely killer. Patience looks forward to her first date with Elliot.

Episode 3 – “The Magpie”

A businessman is shot in a packed boardroom. A dead magpie points the investigation into the world of magic, where Patience’s neurodivergent mind sees what others miss. Patience traces her mother’s address and hears some shocking news.

Episode 4 – “The Timetable”

A young autistic girl witnesses her father’s murder at the railway museum but is unable to tell anyone what happened. Patience connects with her and coaxes some information from her, leading to a breakthrough in the case.

Episode 5 – “The Runes”

A Viking expert dies before a big, controversial speech, and Patience finds a coded message in his work that suggests there’s more to his death than meets the eye. As another scholar is targeted, she and Frankie race to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Patience’s relationship with Elliot hits a rough patch.

Episode 6 – “Paco’s Revenge”

A woman is found dead in the botanical gardens – was she murdered or did she die of natural causes? Patience suspects foul play and falls out with Frankie, who needs convincing. Meanwhile, Patience tries to deny her feelings for Elliot.

Episode 7 – “A Monk’s Tale”

A monk is found dead, kneeling in prayer. Patience and Frankie investigate, and secrets surface at the monastery. When Patience finds herself on stage as the face of the City of York police, she starts rethinking her decision about Elliot.

Episode 8 – “Hostage”

Patience and Frankie are held hostage by an escaped prisoner seeking justice. As armed police prepare to storm the building, Frankie’s past resurfaces. Meanwhile, Patience realizes she’s ready to be honest about her feelings for Elliot.

PATIENCE was adapted by lead writers Amy Shindler and Beth Chalmers, alongside Jacqui Honess-Martin and Rachel Smith, and directed by Maarten Moerkerke alongside Raf Reyntjens. The series is an Eagle Eye Drama title produced in association with Channel 4 for PBS, which is currently averaging 4.2 million viewers per episode in the U.K. and their top drama of the last four years. The series is also produced in association with Happy Duck Films and Gallop Tax Shelter with the support of Tax Shelter of the Belgian Federal Government. PATIENCE is produced by Jacqueline Clyne and executive produced by Walter Iuzzolino, Jo McGrath, and Alison Kee. Beta Film handles international distribution for PATIENCE while PBS Distribution handles North American distribution.”