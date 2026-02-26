Scrubs: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The original incarnation of Scrubs ran for nine seasons (though it kind of ended after year eight) and was a moderate success in the ratings on ABC. It’s still beloved though so, to no surprise, the network decided to bring it back with members of the original cast. How long will this revival stick around? Will this new Scrubs be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A revival of the medical sitcom that ran for nine seasons, from 2001 until 2010, the Scrubs TV series was created by Bill Lawrence. This incarnation stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke. Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley guest alongside Vanessa Bayer, Rachel Bilson, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, Neil Flynn, Lisa Gilroy, David Gridley, Phill Lewis, Robert Maschio, X Mayo, Christa Miller, Layla Mohammadi, Amanda Morrow, Andy Ridings, and Michael James Scott. In the story, Dr. John Dorian (Braff) and Dr. Christopher Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time at Sacred Heart Hospital. Medicine and some of the staff have changed but their bromance has stood the test of time. Also still in the picture are Dr. Elliot Reid (Chalke); Nurse Carla Espinosa (Reyes), and Dr. Perry Cox (McGinley). Sibby (Bayer) runs a wellness program for the faculty and staff and Dr. Eric Park (Booster) is an attending physician. Interns include Serena (Bunn), Asher (Dudman), Blake (Gridley), Amara (Mohammadi), and Dashana (Morrow).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of February 26, 2026, Scrubs has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

