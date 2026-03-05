9-1-1: Season 10 Renewal; ABC Series Returning for 2026-27 Season

Another bunch of outrageous disasters are coming for the 2026-27 TV season. ABC has renewed 9-1-1 for a 10th season on the air. The show’s ninth season is still airing.

A procedural drama series, the 9-1-1 TV show stars Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh, with Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper. Inspired by real-life experiences of first responders, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Airing on Thursday nights, the ninth season of 9-1-1 averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.04 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season eight, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership.

Today, ABC also renewed High Potential (season three) and 9-1-1: Nashville (season two) for the 2026-27 TV season.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the 9-1-1 TV series on ABC? Are you glad this drama has been renewed for a 10th season?

