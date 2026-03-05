Menu

9-1-1: Season 10 Renewal; ABC Series Returning for 2026-27 Season

by Trevor Kimball,

9-1-1 TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 9?

(Photo: Disney/Justin Stephens)

Another bunch of outrageous disasters are coming for the 2026-27 TV season. ABC has renewed 9-1-1 for a 10th season on the air. The show’s ninth season is still airing.

A procedural drama series, the 9-1-1 TV show stars Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh, with Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper. Inspired by real-life experiences of first responders, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Airing on Thursday nights, the ninth season of 9-1-1 averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.04 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season eight, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership.

Today, ABC also renewed High Potential (season three) and 9-1-1: Nashville (season two) for the 2026-27 TV season.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the 9-1-1 TV series on ABC? Are you glad this drama has been renewed for a 10th season?

Check out our ABC status sheet to track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



About quit watching 911 when you killed off Bobby (Peter Krause).. Couldn’t believe you could be so harsh!! But, there’s too many other stars I like in the show…

BRING BACK BOBBY (Peter Krause) like they brough back Bobby (Patrick Duffy) in the TV show Dallas. The show is NOT the same without Bobby!!!

