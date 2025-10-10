9-1-1: Season Nine Ratings + Viewer Votes

Last season, 9-1-1 viewers said goodbye to Peter Krause’s “Bobby” Nash character and more than a few people were not happy about it. Will Krause’s absence hurt the ratings in some way. Will this show remain the top scripted series on ABC? Will 9-1-1 be cancelled or renewed for season 10? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the 9-1-1 TV show stars Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh, with Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper. Inspired by real-life experiences of first responders, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season eight of 9-1-1 on ABC averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.46 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of October 10, 2025, 9-1-1 has not been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

