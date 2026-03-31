Grey’s Anatomy: Season 23 Renewal; ABC Medical Drama Series Returning for 2026-27

Those who work at Grey-Sloan will be back at work during the 2026-27 TV season. ABC has renewed Grey’s Anatomy for a 23rd season. The show’s 22nd season of 18 episodes finishes airing on May 7th.

A medical drama series, the Grey’s Anatomy TV show stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill, Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, and Trevor Jackson. Recurring cast members include Debbie Allen, Scott Speedman, Jaicy Elliot, Floriana Lima, Jade Pettyjohn, and Anita Kalathara. Guests include Natalie Morales, Kelly McCreary, and Curtis Edward Jackson. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another and, at times, more than just friendship. Together, they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. It was recently revealed that McKidd and Raver are departing the show.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 22nd season of Grey’s Anatomy averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.25 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 21, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership.

The network announced the renewal via social media:

Thank you, universe 🪐☁️ we'll see you for another season of #GreysAnatomy! pic.twitter.com/qAXH1mXTa9 — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) March 30, 2026

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Grey’s Anatomy TV series on ABC? Are you happy to hear this long-running medical drama has been renewed for a 23rd season?

