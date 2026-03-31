The White Lotus: Season Four; Heather Graham & More Added to Cast of HBO Series

The White Lotus is filling out its cast for its fourth season. Six more actors have been added to the HBO drama’s cast.

According to Deadline, Heather Graham, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, Tobias Santelmann, Frida Gustavsson, and Laura Smet have been added to the cast of the series. However, no details about their roles were given.

Season four is set in France, and production is set to begin in April. It is rumored that The White Lotus will film at the Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez.

The new additions join the previously cast Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Max Greenfield, Charlie Hall, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, Jarrad Paul, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season four?