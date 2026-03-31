Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Lifetime Series

Dr. Pimple Popper is back. After several seasons on TLC, Dr. Sandra Lee has a new series on Lifetime, and the network has announced the premiere date and released a trailer for season two of the reality series.

Lifetime shared the following about the series’ return:

“Global social media sensation Dr. Sandra Lee is back and bursting with excitement for the latest pop! Lifetime’s hit unscripted series Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out returns for Season 2 with 20 all-new episodes, premiering Mondays starting April 20 at 9p/8c. As the 2025 Critics Choice Real TV Award winner for Female Star of the Year, Dr. Lee continues her relationship with Lifetime as she mentors up-and-coming protégés and helps more patients suffering from painful, complex, and often life-altering dermatological conditions. This season, Dr. Lee and her team tackle never-before-seen cases that push the limits of dermatology, delivering life-changing transformations and emotional journeys that go far beyond the surface. As she molds the next generation of poppers, Dr. Lee continues her mission to restore confidence and improve lives – one pop at a time. But this season, Dr. Lee encounters an unexpected challenge that could change everything. Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is the most famous dermatological surgeon in the world and an internationally beloved personality. With billions of views and millions of subscribers across social media, she has dedicated her career to sharing her expertise while helping patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their cysts, lipomas, and other complex dermatological issues.”

The season two trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the return of this Lifetime reality series?