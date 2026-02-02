All My Children: Kelly Ripa Wants Susan Lucci to Return for Two Soap Opera Reunion Movies

The All My Children reunion movies are moving forward on Lifetime, and Kelly Ripa spoke about them recently on her podcast. The project is still in its early stages, according to the actress.

According to People, she made a giant request of one of the former cast members – Susan Lucci. She wants the actress to appear in the reunion films in her role of Erica Kane.

Lucci was excited about the possibility. She said the following about bringing Kane back to life once again:

“I would love to play Erica Kane again. Are you kidding? She was so much fun to play. My goodness. It was so much fun. I was serious when I said I would look at the scripts and go, ‘really? I get to do this?’ This was a wonderful part. “And I’m hearing good things about the writer too, and that of course is so important.”

Lifetime began development of the soap opera reunion movies in September 2024.

What do you think? Would you watch these films if they landed on Lifetime?