Breakers: Antony Starr (The Boys) to Lead Netflix Series to Film in Western Australia

Breakers is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered a new series with Antony Starr (above, left) from The Boys, set to headline it.

According to Deadline, production has already started on the series in Western Australia, with filming set to wrap in June. The following was revealed about the plot of the Netflix series:

“Breakers (aka Red Bluff) follows two best friends from the U.S. who go backpacking in Australia and are soon drawn into a seemingly perfect community of surfers led by a charismatic but mysterious figure, Brando, played by Starr.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series?