Hope Valley: 1874: Hallmark+ Releases Preview Video and Premiere Date for Prequel Series

Hope Valley: 1874 has its premiere date. Hallmark+ announced the March arrival date for the When Calls the Heart prequel series with the release of a trailer.

Bethany Joy Lenz, Benjamin Ayres, and Jill Hennessy star in the series, which is set in the settlement that becomes the Hope Valley love in When Calls the Heart. Hallmark+ revealed the following about the series:

“Hallmark announced today that Hope Valley: 1874, the new prequel series to the beloved When Calls the Heart, will premiere Saturday, March 21, exclusively on Hallmark+, with a new episode premiering every Thursday beginning March 26. The network also unveiled a first look at the trailer for the eight-episode series, giving fans an exciting glimpse into the origins of the community that would one day become Hope Valley.

As previously announced, the series stars Bethany Joy Lenz (A Biltmore Christmas), Benjamin Ayres (The Santa Class), Jill Hennessy (City on a Hill), Roan Curtis (Firefly Lane) and Lachlan Quarmby (Providence Falls). Joining the ensemble are Jedidiah Goodacre (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Clayton Cooley, a ruggedly handsome blacksmith, Chelsea Hobbs (Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane) as Peggy McCabe, the wife of Tom’s (Ayres) foreman Nash as portrayed by Brad Abramenko (A Splash of Love).

Set in 1874, the series explores the earliest days of the frontier settlement that later became Hope Valley, chronicling the courage, resilience and relationships that laid the foundation for the close-knit town viewers have come to love. Lenz portrays Rebecca Clarke, who travels from her home city of Chicago to the Western Canadian frontier with her 11-year-old-daughter Sarah (Mila Morgan, The Holiday Sitter). But when her wagon breaks down, and she realizes the boardinghouse is not as advertised, Rebecca has no choice but to accept help from local rancher and confirmed bachelor, Tom Moore (Ayres). Despite her best intentions to remain unattached, Bella can’t help but slowly fall for Tom and develop a friendship with tenacious pioneer woman Hattie Quinn (Hennessy). Hattie’s daughter Olivia (Curtis) helps run their trading post and catches the eye of Constable Alexander Vaughn (Quarmby), much to the dismay of Clayton (Goodacre), who harbors feelings for her.

Showcasing themes of perseverance and romance, this series explores the journey of a mother as she discovers a new chapter in her life as she helps forge what starts out as collection of isolated settlers into a small close-knit community during the rugged and hopeful Pioneer Era. This prequel to Hallmark’s historical drama series, When Calls the Heart, will take viewers back in time to follow the early settlers of the community that will one day become the beloved frontier town of Hope Valley.

Hope Valley: 1874 is from All Canadian Entertainment production company. Executive producers of the series include Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Amy Hartwick, Olivia Krevoy, Vicki Sotheran, Greg Malcolm, Alfonso Moreno and Susie Belzberg. Mike Rohl and Elizabeth Stewart are co-executive producers, and Jennifer Siddle and Melody Fox serve as consulting producers.”

The preview for the series is below.

